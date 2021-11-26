Port of Vancouver gains access to industrial acreage for temporary storage of empty containers

The government of Canada and the Port of Vancouver have joined forces to help address supply chain disruptions resulting from the British Columbia floods.

With C$4.1m ($3.2m) contributed by the government of Canada through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the port will prepare an undeveloped 40-acre parcel of industrial land for the handling and storage of empty containers. This will help to relieve some of the congestion at the port’s terminals that has increased since last week’s flooding through the province.

Restoration work on road and rail networks continues, but may be set back by another storm expected to hit the province on Saturday. Along with heavy rainfall, the temperature is expected to rise, leading to snowmelt in the mountains and the possibility of further flooding. A weather alert from the federal government indicates that vulnerable infrastructure could again be at risk.