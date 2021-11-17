Port of Vancouver rail service cut off by flooding, mud slides

The Port of Vancouver, on Canada’s west coast, said on Tuesday that rail and road operations servicing the port have been “heavily impacted” by recent flooding in British Columbia.

In an operations update, the port said, “All rail service coming to and from the Port of Vancouver is halted because of flooding in the B.C. interior.” Both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways are currently conducting damage assessments.

The port indicated that vessel delays and heightened anchorage demand are expected because of the disruptions to terminal operations.

Flooding has also caused numerous highway closures due to washouts and landslide debris throughout southwestern B.C., including all main routes to Vancouver.

In some parts of B.C., 20 cm of rain fell on Sunday. The province’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming, said it was “the worst weather storm in a century”.

Federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in a tweet: “We are following closely the serious situation posed by flooding and mudslides in BC. We are in contact with CP and CN and will continue to assess the impact on rail lines.”

The storms forced the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which takes crude from Alberta to the Pacific Coast.