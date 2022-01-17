Port of Vancouver’s ban on trucks more than 10 years old delayed

After industry outcry, Canada’s Port of Vancouver has decided to postpone its Rolling Truck Age Program that was supposed to take effect on February 1. Trucks more than 10 years old will continue for an unspecified period to be admitted to the port.

“We have recently heard some concerns about our program start date from industry and Transport Canada, and we recognize that the pandemic, recent flooding, and on-going global supply chain issues may have created some short-term challenges for people looking to buy compliant trucks,” said Vancouver Fraser Port Authority VP Duncan Wilson.

“We are thus postponing our program start date slightly, to provide some additional time and engagement opportunities for industry, and to hopefully mitigate some of those challenges.”

The port authority will provide more details in the near future, said Wilson.

Unifor, the union that represents truck drivers at the port, said last week that the ban would ““force hundreds of container trucks out of the Metro Vancouver port transportation system,” causing “chaos in a system already under unique pressure from the pandemic, flooding and supply chain issues.”

The program is intended to help the port meet its climate targets.