Port Qasim Authority orders six Sanmar boats

Port Qasim Authority (PQA) in Pakistan has ordered four tugboats and two pilot boats from Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey for $33.5m.

Under the contract, Sanmar Shipyards will deliver its Kocacay range of escort and harbour tugs, based on the RAstar 3200SX design from Canada-based naval architects Robert Allan.

“Sanmar has been delivering tugs to Pakistan since year 2000. We have tugs in KPT and PQA ports. However, this tender was one of the most challenging one due to tough competition. Our designers Robert Allan Ltd and supplier Kongsberg Marine have worked closely with Sanmar engineers to deliver best performance solution for PQA,” said Ali Gurun, vice president of Sanmar.

The 32 m long LNG-ready tugs are scheduled to be delivered in 12 months and the pilot boats in 10.