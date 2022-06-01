Port states urged to avoid ‘knee-jerk’ reactions in wake of spread of monkeypox

Shipping leaders have urged politicians to avoid any knee-jerk reactions as the world gets to grips with a growing public health risk in the form of monkeypox.

Splash reported yesterday that Bangladesh has become the first confirmed country to enact seafarer restrictions in the wake of the global spread of monkeypox, with other Asian nations looking at tightening rules too.

Chittagong Port has barred shore passes for all crew unless in the case of an emergency, while signed-off crew will have to undergo health checks. Other nearby nations, including China and India, have been discussing tightening entry measures as the world braces for the spread of the disease – a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

Seafarers hearing of port authorities denying shore leave for another virus will be shocked as shipping is still suffering from restrictions put in place by the covid pandemic.

“The legacy from covid should not be a knee-jerk, inappropriate or disproportionate reaction to news of every viral or bacterial outbreak,” stressed Mark O’Neil, president of InterManager, the global shipmanagement association. “Each case needs to be considered on its own very specific merits and we should follow the recommendations of the WHO in how we deal with outbreaks going forward.

Monkeypox is very different to covid in symptoms and transmission and deserves a very different treatment,” said O’Neil, who also heads Columbia Shipmanagement.