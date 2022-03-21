Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to collect Clean Truck Fund fee starting April

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles will begin collecting a fee on April 1 with two purposes. The fee, to be charged at the rate of $10 per TEU on loaded import and export cargo containers hauled by drayage trucks as they enter or leave container terminals, is intended to incentivise a change to cleaner trucks and to generate funds to accelerate the development of zero-emissions technology.

The Clean Truck Fund (CTF) is designed to help the ports reach their goal of eliminating all emissions from trucks at the ports by 2035. The CTF is expected to deliver about $90m to the two ports in its first year.

Trucks remain the ports’ largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and the second highest source of nitrogen oxides, a contributor to regional smog formation.

Zero-emission trucks and low-nitrogen oxide-emitting (low-NOx) trucks will be exempt from the fee. Loaded containers entering or leaving marine terminals by on-dock rail will also be exempt.

Private company PortCheck will collect the fee.

The fee will expire on December 31, 2034.