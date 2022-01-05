Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach again delay container dwell fee

The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach have again delayed implementation of the container dwell fee they announced on October 25. After monitoring data over the next week, the ports will reassess the situation on January 10.

Fee implementation has been postponed by both ports since the start of the program, thanks to a combined decline of 35% in aging cargo on the docks. As expected, year-end holidays slowed progress compared with previous weeks.

Under the temporary policy, arriving containers scheduled to be moved by trucks will be allowed to stay for nine days before fines start accruing. Containers set to move by rail can stay at the ports for six days. After that, ocean carriers will be charged $100 per container, increasing in $100 increments per container per day.

Any fees collected from dwelling cargo are to be reinvested for programs designed to enhance efficiency, accelerate cargo velocity and address congestion impacts.