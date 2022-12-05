Ports of Stockholm appoints new CEO

Magdalena Bosson has been appointed the new Ports of Stockholm chief executive officer.

Bosson takes over the helm on January 1 with many years of experience from her previous roles, which include transport department director at Stockholm City Council, chief executive officer at Familjebostäder, deputy county governor of the County Administrative Board of Stockholm, Municipality of Huddinge deputy director and most recently as Stockholm City manager.

“I have followed the development of the ports in my previous roles and I am very happy to now be taking over as chief executive officer for Ports of Stockholm. Developing vital infrastructure for sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region, together with our customers and colleagues, will be very rewarding,” said Bosson.

Thomas Andersson, who has been Ports of Stockholm CEO for four years, will now take the post of executive director of the City of Stockholm Development Administration. He will leave on December 14, with Alexandra Lindström, the current chief financial officer at the company, stepping in as temporary CEO until Bosson takes up her new position.