Portugal ratifies Hong Kong Convention on Ship Recycling

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 17, 2023
The Portuguese government has ratified the Hong Kong International Convention on Ship Recycling, transposing it into national law. Portugal’s action brings to 20 the number of countries which have now ratified the green scrapping convention.

The international convention will enter into force two years after 15 IMO states, representing 40% of the world merchant shipping by gross tonnage, and on average 3% of recycling tonnage for the previous 10 years, have signed it or deposited instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession with the secretary general.

“The existing EU Ship Recycling Regulation reflects a sound initial approach but the recycling capacity of certified recycling facilities in the EU, Turkey and the US is too limited and does not meet all recycling capacity needs of European shipowners,” a statement from the Portuguese shipowners’ association noted.

