Posco orders gas compression platform at Hyundai Heavy Industries

South Korean trading company Posco International has awarded a letter of intent to Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the shipbuilding holding unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries, for a gas compression platform for the Shwe development project offshore Myanmar.

The platform, valued at $450m, will be connected to the existing gas platforms at the field to boost pressure and it is due to be installed by the first half of 2024.

HHI’s scope will include design, procurement, production, transportation, installation, and test operation of the platform.

