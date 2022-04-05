AsiaEuropeOffshoreRenewables

POSH and First Marine Solutions establish European floating wind partnership

Adis AjdinApril 5, 2022
Singapore-based offshore marine service provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) will be partnering with Aberdeen-headquartered mooring and marine service specialist First Marine Solutions (FMS) to explore growth opportunities for floating offshore wind in Europe.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on identifying, developing, and delivering on relevant joint tender opportunities. 

POSH, with assistance from FMS, will be responsible for the installation of offshore floating wind mooring systems, and FMS will be responsible for designing and subsequently supplying the offshore floating wind mooring systems as the technical authority.

The deal follows POSH’s earlier move to shift its renewables focus away from operational support in the fixed wind market into the development of the fast-growing floating wind sector, with the sale of the Taiwanese offshore wind unit PKR Offshore.

