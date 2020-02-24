Home Sector Offshore POSH awarded towage and positioning contracts by Petronas February 24th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Singapore-headquartered offshore marine services provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has secured two towage and positioning contracts to support the Petronas FLNG 2 project.

The contracts are undertaken by POSH’s newly launched offshore projects division and involve the deployment of four POSH vessels.

The first contract will see two POSH vessels undertaking a tow of PFLNG Dua from Geoje, South Korea, where it had been built, to the Rotan Gas Field in offshore Sabah, Malaysia, where it will be deployed. A third POSH vessel will also be escorting PFLNG Dua en route.

Under the second offshore services contract, POSH will deploy another vessel to join the convoy, where it will provide station-keeping services for PFLNG Dua.

Both charters are expected to be completed in early April. POSH is also overseeing the overall project management for the transportation and station-positioning leg of the project.