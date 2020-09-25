POSH secures accommodation vessel charters from Petrobras

Singapore-based offshore marine service provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH), has secured a contract from Petrobras for the long-term charter for semi-submersible accommodation vessels (SSAV) POSH Arcadia and POSH Xanadu.

The two vessels will provide maintenance and accommodation support for multiple Petrobras platforms and FPSO vessels in Brazil waters for approximately 3 years, with an option to extend for a further 1.5 years.

The vessels are scheduled to commence operations at the beginning of 2021.

“We are proud for POSH to have both flagship SSAVs simultaneously secure long-term charters with Petrobras amid stiff competition. Amid COVID-19, we will work to ensure the health and safety of all involved without compromising our trademark world-class service. We look forward to working with Petrobras again and thank them for their continued trust,” said Ulva Chai, managing director of offshore services at POSH.