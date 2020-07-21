EuropeOperations

Posidonia 2020 cancelled

Jason Jiang July 21, 2020
The organisers of Posidonia, one of the largest maritime exhibitions in the world, have made the decision to cancel the show this year after assessing the current state of Covid-19 around the globe.

The famous show was originally planned for June and was postponed to October.

“The worrying increase of cases in certain jurisdictions and the inability to predict reliably where the pandemic will take us in the months ahead compounds the uncertainty that now prevails, imposing upon us circumstances that are beyond our control,” said Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions.

The event will now take place at its next normal time slot, in June 2022. 

