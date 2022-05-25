Posidonia goes green

The 2022 edition of Posidonia, due to get underway early next month, will be Greece’s first ever sustainable event, as well as becoming the first maritime exhibition to receive an ISO 20121 certification.

ISO 20121 is an international standard that provides guidance and best practice to help manage an event and control its social, economic, and environmental impact. French class society Bureau Veritas assessed Posidonia’s event management system according to the ISO 20121 main focus: the balanced approach and performance to economic activity, environmental responsibility and social progress.

Commented Theo Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions, “The thorough auditing process we underwent under the guidance of Bureau Veritas made us delve deeper into crucial areas of our operations.”

Running from June 6, Posidonia returns – an event that is special in the maritime calendar for its ability to bring in the biggest names in shipping and ensure the best parties to go alongside the exhibition and many conferences running all week.

