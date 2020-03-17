Home Region Europe Posidonia switches to October March 17th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe

Posidonia, the world’s most famous shipping show, has been forced to delay this year’s edition in Athens from the first week of June to October 26 to 30, becoming the latest big name maritime event to reschedule thanks to the spread of coronavirus.

“Given the uncertainty currently surrounding our original dates, the international character of Posidonia and the pressure our exhibitors and visitors are under in actioning now their travel and logistical arrangements as well as the shipment of their exhibits, we concluded that we could not delay this decision any longer,” organisers of the Greek showcase stated in a release today.

Splash is one of the sponsors of the Greek event and will be bringing readers exclusive coverage of the show.

Thus far famous exhibitions to have cancelled or postponed this year include Sea Japan, TPM, Asia Pacific Maritime and CMA Shipping, the latter of which faces the real possibility of having to change dates twice. CMA, organised by Informa and the Connecticut Maritime Association, decided a week ago to change its dates from later this month to the end of June, a date that now looks optimistic given the projected spread of the coronavirus in the US.