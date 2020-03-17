Posidonia switches to October

March 17th, 2020 Europe 0 comments

Posidonia, the world’s most famous shipping show, has been forced to delay this year’s edition in Athens from the first week of June to October 26 to 30, becoming the latest big name maritime event to reschedule thanks to the spread of coronavirus.

“Given the uncertainty currently surrounding our original dates, the international character of Posidonia and the pressure our exhibitors and visitors are under in actioning now their travel and logistical arrangements as well as the shipment of their exhibits, we concluded that we could not delay this decision any longer,” organisers of the Greek showcase stated in a release today. 

Splash is one of the sponsors of the Greek event and will be bringing readers exclusive coverage of the show.

Thus far famous exhibitions to have cancelled or postponed this year include Sea Japan, TPM, Asia Pacific Maritime and CMA Shipping, the latter of which faces the real possibility of having to change dates twice. CMA, organised by Informa and the Connecticut Maritime Association, decided a week ago to change its dates from later this month to the end of June, a date that now looks optimistic given the projected spread of the coronavirus in the US.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

