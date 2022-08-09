Prax adds to bunker tanker fleet

UK oil refiner Prax Group is expanding its bunkering fleet with the acquisition of the 2020-built product tanker Fortuna II .

The 1,700 dwt Turkish-built vessel joins the company’s Harvest Energy Marine unit and follows on from the 2007-built Fortuna I, announced in January this year, which operates between Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery in Immingham, in the northeast of the UK, and Prax Terminals Belgium, in the port of Zeebrugge.

The 68 m long Fortuna II can carry very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and marine gas oil, and is able to supply bunkering services in ports right along the UK coast and in northwestern Europe.

“We are firmly committed to continuing to build a robust and reliable supply chain to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers right across the UK and northwestern Europe, in order to deliver innovative solutions to reduce refueling times at a competitive price, whilst simultaneously providing our customers with their most important resource,” said Geert Boden, general manager of Harvest Energy Marine.

No price was given for the vessel formerly known as Pasha 4, but VesselsValue assessed the ship as worth $9.9m.