AsiaDry Cargo

Precious Shipping adds handy bulker pair for $51m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 31, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Nordic Hamburg

Thai dry bulk owner Precious Shipping has acquired a pair of secondhand handysize vessels from Norway’s Njord Shipping for $51m.

The company’s subsidiaries, Precious Stones Shipping and Precious Jasmines inked deals for the 2017-built Nordic Seoul and the 2018-built Nordic Busan, respectively. 

The 35,900 dwt Nordic Seoul will join Precious in June for $25m. The 35,800 dwt Nordic Busan is set to deliver between June and August and comes with a price tag of $26m. Both ships will be converted to Thai flag upon delivery.

After the acquisition and delivery of the bulker pair, the Khalid Hashim-led company will have a fleet of 38 vessels.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 31, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button