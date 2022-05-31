Precious Shipping adds handy bulker pair for $51m

Thai dry bulk owner Precious Shipping has acquired a pair of secondhand handysize vessels from Norway’s Njord Shipping for $51m.

The company’s subsidiaries, Precious Stones Shipping and Precious Jasmines inked deals for the 2017-built Nordic Seoul and the 2018-built Nordic Busan, respectively.

The 35,900 dwt Nordic Seoul will join Precious in June for $25m. The 35,800 dwt Nordic Busan is set to deliver between June and August and comes with a price tag of $26m. Both ships will be converted to Thai flag upon delivery.

After the acquisition and delivery of the bulker pair, the Khalid Hashim-led company will have a fleet of 38 vessels.