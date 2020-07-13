Precious Shipping and Sainty Marine settle newbuild contract dispute

Thai bulk carrier owner Precious Shipping has entered into a settlement agreement with Jiangsu Guoxin Investment Group, the parent of bankrupt shipyard Sainty Marine, on a newbuild contract dispute regarding the construction of eleven 64,000 dwt bulk carriers.

Sainty Marine went bankrupt in 2016 due to a major financial crisis and it went into arbitration with Precious Shipping for the 11 unfinished vessels at the yard.

According to Jiangsu Guoxin, the company has agreed to return $40.5m of advance payment made by Precious Shipping via a bank refund guarantee before July 31, to settle all disputes under the contracts.

Sainty Marine completed a restructuring in 2017 and quit the shipbuilding business.