Premier Oil moves forward with Chrysaor merger deal

UK E&P company Premier Oil has announced that the company’s shareholders have approved a proposed merger deal with North Sea oil and gas group Chrysaor.

In the meantime, the company has also received Vietnam antitrust approval for the deal, and additionally the regulatory condition to the transaction regarding Premier’s licence interests in the Falkland Islands have been satisfied.

The merger deal is still subject to formal approval by the company’s creditors and the Scottish court authorities. The Scottish convening hearing is expected to take place on January 25 with the creditor vote expected on February 22.

Premier expects the transaction to complete by the end of the first quarter.