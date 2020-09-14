Premuda adds to fleet, seals new charter with Petrobras

Genoa-based Premuda has had a busy week bringing in one vessel and chartering out another.

The company’s chief executive officer Marco Fiori revealed to Splash that its Four Jolly joint venture with Messina Group has just signed a time charter with Petrobras for the LR2 tanker Four Wind .

The vessel goes out on a two-year charter at $20,000 per day, with an option of a third year at $21,000 per day.

Fiori also revealed that Premuda has sealed an agreement with Imabari’s Minaminippon Shipbuilding for a 50,000 dwt MR tanker newbuilding to be chartered in for five years, with two-year option and purchase options, upon delivery, scheduled in mid-2022.

The vessel is the third brought in via the Japanese yard. A first MR, called Yufu Crown, was delivered to the Pillarstone-controlled company earlier this year (also on a five-year charter with purchase options) and a second unit will follow at the beginning of 2022.