Premuda expands fleet with MR1 tanker charter

June 10th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Pillarstone controlled Premuda has expanded its operating fleet with the addition of a handysize tanker via the charter market.

Marco Fiori, chief executive officer of the Genoa-based shipping company, confirmed to Splash that Premuda has chartered the 2009-built MR1  Perseus N from Navios Maritime Acquisition for a period of 18 months.

The vessel comes in at a daily rate of $12,300, with Fiori describing both the rate and the term “interesting in today’s liquid bulk market”.

Fiori further added that Premuda is once again “an active shipping company”, after going through a restructuring led by Pillarstone last year. 

Apart from a recently long-term charter with a purchase option, for Premuda the Persesu N deal is the first charter-in contract closed for many years.

Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

