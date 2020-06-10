Home Sector Tankers Premuda expands fleet with MR1 tanker charter June 10th, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Tankers

Pillarstone controlled Premuda has expanded its operating fleet with the addition of a handysize tanker via the charter market.

Marco Fiori, chief executive officer of the Genoa-based shipping company, confirmed to Splash that Premuda has chartered the 2009-built MR1 Perseus N from Navios Maritime Acquisition for a period of 18 months.

The vessel comes in at a daily rate of $12,300, with Fiori describing both the rate and the term “interesting in today’s liquid bulk market”.

Fiori further added that Premuda is once again “an active shipping company”, after going through a restructuring led by Pillarstone last year.

Apart from a recently long-term charter with a purchase option, for Premuda the Persesu N deal is the first charter-in contract closed for many years.