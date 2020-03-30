Home Sector Tankers Premuda fixes newbuild MR tanker to Clearlake March 30th, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Tankers

Pillarstone’s Genoa-based Premuda has taken delivery of newbuild MR tanker Yufu Crown from Minami Nippon, its first newbuild in five years.

The vessel has been brought in by Premuda on a 7-year charter from Japan’s Shoei group.

“Premuda has non-mandatory purchase options on the vessel, which has been chartered out to Clearlake for one year” the company said in a statement on social media.

The charter rate for the first year is around $17,000 per day according to broking sources.

“This is a fundamental step-ahead in the process of renewing our fleet and rebuilding our brand,” Premuda said.

A few weeks ago, Pilarstone Italy partners Gaudenzio Bonaldi Gregori and Roberto Rondelli revealed to Splash that a second MR tanker newbuilding will be added to the company’s fleet in 2021