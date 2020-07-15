Prima Marine orders small tanker trio at Zhejiang Shenzhou

Thai tanker owner Prima Marine has returned to Chinese yard Zhejiang Shenzhen Shipbuilding for the construction of three 3,000 dwt small clean tankers.

Delivery of the three vessels (hull 19057, hull 19058, hull 19059) are scheduled in April 2021. The value of the contract is not disclosed.

Prima Marine is a repeat customer of Zhejiang Shenzhou, having taken delivery of four 3,000 dwt tankers from the yard last year. The company currently has another tanker of the same size under construction at the yard.

VesselsValue data shows Prima Marine currently owns a fleet of 28 vessels comprising of 18 small tankers, one VLCC tanker, one aframax tanker and eight floating storage units.