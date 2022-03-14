EuropeTankers

Prime Marine takes another LR1

Prime

Stathis Topouzoglou and his Prime Marine have dived into the secondhand market.

Sources tell Splash that the Greek outfit has tabled around $15m for the 12-year-old, 74,000 dwt Tectus, the first LR1 sale from the Taiwanese powerhouse, Formosa Plastics, for years.

On the other hand, Prime Marine has been busy in this segment; it added two similar sized and aged vessels last year while it also sold a pair of LR ships for green recycling in India. This year it has found time to offload one 2007-built LR named Polar Code to another Greek owner Astra Shipmanagement. This ship is now renamed Megali.

Prime Marine’s fleet is made up of 41 tankers comprising 24 LR1 tankers, two LR2 tankers, five MR tankers, and three crude oil tankers, in addition to six gas carriers.

