Probunkers books LNG bunker vessel pair at Hyundai Mipo

Probunkers books LNG bunker vessel pair at Hyundai Mipo

January 21st, 2020 Bunkering, Gas 0 comments

Greek bunkering service provider Probunkers has entered into a letter of intent with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for construction of two 7,600 cu m LNG bunker vessels.

“Having reached an initial agreement with HMD is a major milestone in our project that underlines our aim towards quality and reliability, cornerstones in probunkers’ philosophy, while at the same time demonstrates the confidence of all stakeholders in the success of our plan and the importance of it,” said Alexander Prokopakis, CEO of Probunkers.

Athens-based Probunkers was established in 2017 with a plan to own and operate a fleet of LNG supply vessels. The company plans to make a total investment of $385m over 10 years and it expects to be fully operational in 2022.

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.