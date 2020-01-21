Home Sector Bunkering Probunkers books LNG bunker vessel pair at Hyundai Mipo January 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Bunkering, Gas

Greek bunkering service provider Probunkers has entered into a letter of intent with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for construction of two 7,600 cu m LNG bunker vessels.

“Having reached an initial agreement with HMD is a major milestone in our project that underlines our aim towards quality and reliability, cornerstones in probunkers’ philosophy, while at the same time demonstrates the confidence of all stakeholders in the success of our plan and the importance of it,” said Alexander Prokopakis, CEO of Probunkers.

Athens-based Probunkers was established in 2017 with a plan to own and operate a fleet of LNG supply vessels. The company plans to make a total investment of $385m over 10 years and it expects to be fully operational in 2022.