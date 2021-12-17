EuropeOffshore

Project BASS seeks to develop more environmentally friendly method for seismic data collection

Lundin Energy

Four Nordic companies – Equinor, Lundin, Shearwater GeoServices and Vår Energi – are working together through Project BASS to develop a new method for seismic data collection that has a smaller impact on the marine environment.

“The goal of the project is to develop a new low-impact acoustic source,” explained Alexandre Bertrand, geophysical manager at Vår Energi. “In addition to the environmental dimension, the project also seeks to produce a higher technological accuracy and improved seismic data quality for locating, quantifying and monitoring hydrocarbon resources, which will lead to improved recovery and value creation.”

Gjertrud Halset, R&D manager at Vår Energi, added: “The BASS project fits our R&D strategy and falls into the top-priority technology gaps and challenges we have identified. Replacing the traditional technology would revolutionize the seismic survey process and strengthen our sustainability performance.”

