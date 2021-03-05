Project44 acquires Ocean Insights

Supply chain platform operator project44 has announced the acquisition of ocean freight intelligence provider Ocean Insights.

Through the acquisition, project44 will add container tracking capabilities as well as sailing schedule and ocean analytics products.

Headquartered in Germany and founded in 2012, Ocean Insights combines carrier data, live vessel tracking and sailing schedule data in one platform which is able to tracking 350,000 containers daily.

“Ocean freight is a linchpin for global supply chains. For organizations shipping internationally, the lack of ocean visibility can start a costly domino effect throughout the supply chain,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. “Ocean Insights has dominated the container tracking space and we look forward to providing the industry not only the best ocean capabilities, but also the most comprehensive end-to-end visibility platform.”

“Joining project44 is the next natural step to building the multi-modal visibility solution that global supply chains need. By combining the expertise and technology of project44 and Ocean Insights, shippers and logistics services providers will unlock predictive insights across the globe,” said Felix Richter, CEO and CTO of Ocean Insights.