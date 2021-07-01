Proman signs for two more methanol-powered newbuildings

Methanol champion Proman has finalised an agreement to build two additional 49,900 dwt methanol dual-fuel MR tankers, bringing its total investment in methanol-powered vessels to six newbuildings.

Proman will be the sole owner of the Provident and Progressive, alongside the Promise which is due to be delivered in Q3 2022. These vessels join Proman’s expanding fleet, including its three jointly owned methanol dual-fuel tankers with JV partners Stena Bulk.

The new vessels will also be built at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), for delivery in Q4 2023.

David Cassidy, chief executive of Proman, said: “As the second largest global methanol producer, which we transport to all major bunkering ports, alongside our growing investment in green methanol production and vessel ownership, Proman has a presence at every part of the clean shipping value chain. By making these vessels available on the global market, we hope to encourage others to join us on this important journey towards reducing emissions from the international shipping sector.”

Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Proman is a global leader in methanol, fertilizer and other products such as melamine.