Proposed baseball stadium at Port of Oakland moves forward despite opposition

The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) has voted to remove the port priority use designation from the Port of Oakland’s Howard property, a major step in the process for the proposed development of the property as a Major League Baseball stadium, despite significant pushback, and lawsuits, from the shipping industry.

In April, several organisations representing truckers, ocean carriers, terminal operators, longshore workers and other port-related businesses filed a lawsuit against the Oakland Athletics baseball team over its plans to build the ballpark complex. Rail firm Union Pacific Corp also filed a suit against the project.

According to Union Pacific’s complaint, the development “will cause major disruptions and impacts to … the operations of the port.”

Final approval of the proposed ballpark project will require numerous other approvals, including from the City of Oakland, the Port of Oakland, and various state agencies.