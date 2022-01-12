AmericasOffshoreRenewables

Proposed California Clean Energy Investment Plan includes $45m for offshore wind

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 12, 2022
A new state budget proposal issued this week by California governor Gavin Newsom has earmarked $45m for offshore wind projects in fiscal year 2022-2023, as part of a $2bn Clean Energy Investment Plan. That plan is intended to spur innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies in the energy system.

The $45m offshore wind budget is planned for the development of infrastructure. Through the Offshore Wind Energy Deployment Facility Improvement Program, the state would invest in activities to advance the capabilities of deploying offshore wind energy in federal waters off California in the areas of facility planning and development.

The clean energy budget is part of a larger climate change response program for which the state government proposes to spend $22.5bn over five years to “provide equitable climate solutions to prepare and protect communities.”

Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

