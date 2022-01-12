Proposed California Clean Energy Investment Plan includes $45m for offshore wind

A new state budget proposal issued this week by California governor Gavin Newsom has earmarked $45m for offshore wind projects in fiscal year 2022-2023, as part of a $2bn Clean Energy Investment Plan. That plan is intended to spur innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies in the energy system.

The $45m offshore wind budget is planned for the development of infrastructure. Through the Offshore Wind Energy Deployment Facility Improvement Program, the state would invest in activities to advance the capabilities of deploying offshore wind energy in federal waters off California in the areas of facility planning and development.

The clean energy budget is part of a larger climate change response program for which the state government proposes to spend $22.5bn over five years to “provide equitable climate solutions to prepare and protect communities.”