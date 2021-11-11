AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

Proposed legislation looks to provide financial aid to divert container ships from California to Florida

Port Everglades

A senator and a congressman, both from Florida, have proposed legislation that would compensate ship owners for costs involved in moving their container vessels anchored off the US West Coast through the Panama Canal to East Coast or Gulf of Mexico ports for unloading.

The Supply Chain Emergency Response Act, introduced by Senator Rick Scott and Representative Carlos Giménez, would make available up to $125m of unspent money from the CARES Act for this purpose.

To be eligible for grant money, the ship would need to show that it had an agreement to dock at a port on the West Coast.

“Fortunately, Florida’s ports are ready and able to help with this crisis and I hope all of my colleagues work with us to quickly pass this good and urgently needed bill,” said Scott.

Chinese vessel owners would not be eligible to receive grant money under the legislation.

