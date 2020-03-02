Prosafe accommodation contract extended by Shell

Semi-submersible accommodation Prosafe says that it has agreed with Shell U.K. to amend the start date for Safe Zephyrus at the Shearwater platform in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The vessel will now commence on May 2, 2020 rather than June 1, extending the contract by 30 days.

Last month, Prosafe and Floatel International mutually decided to give up on a merger of the two companies in the face of objections from competition authorities.

