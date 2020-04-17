Home Sector Offshore Prosafe agrees to defer Total contract April 17th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Accommodation platform operator Prosafe has entered into an agreement with Total to postpone by one year the commencement date for its vessel Safe Caledonia to provide accommodation support at the Elgin complex in the North Sea.

The firm duration of the contract now commences around late first quarter of 2021 and remains at 162 days with one 30-day option. Additionally, Total will pay a fee for the contract deferral.

“This contract remains important for both Prosafe and Total, even as we face a time of unprecedented challenge,” said Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.