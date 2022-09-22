Prosafe and Floatel International bag accommodation vessel extensions

Offshore accommodation vessel owners Prosafe and Floatel International have secured charter extensions for their semisubmersible units operating in the UK and Norwegian sectors, respectively.

In the UK North Sea, BP has exercised an option to charter the 2015-built flotel Safe Zephyrus through December 21, 2022, to continue providing gangway-connected operations supporting the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility.

The value of the one-month extension is around $3.5m and BP has three months of options remaining under the contract.

Meanwhile, in the Norwegian North Sea, Equinor has extended charters for two of Floatel’s units, the 2015-built Floatel Endurance and the 2010-built Floatel Superior.

Floatel Endurance will continue to provide services at the Johan Sverdrup field until December 31, 2022, with options to extend the charter until end-February 2023, while Floatel Superior’s charter has been extended until November 15, this year for work at the Grane field.