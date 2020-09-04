Prosafe and Shell revise North Sea campaign

Prosafe and Shell U.K. have agreed to defer and amend the contract for Safe Zephyrus to provide accommodation services at the Shearwater platform turnaround.

The revised duration of the contract is 115 days, and it will commence in March 2021. Shell has the option of commencing either 30 or 45 days earlier, and also retains a 30-day extension option.

Shell will compensate Prosafe for the 10-month mobilisation deferment, and the two companies have agreed to work closely in 2022 and 2023.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, commnted: “Shell has been, and will continue to be, one of our most valued customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the industry hard – operator and contractor alike – and it has been encouraging to work with Shell to solve the mutual challenges in a way which resulted in an agreement for the 2021 Shearwater turnaround, and a stronger strategic collaboration thereafter.”