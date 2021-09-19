EuropeOffshore

Prosafe awarded contract by BP

Adis AjdinSeptember 20, 2021
Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has been awarded a contract by BP for the 2015-built floatel Safe Zephyrus to support the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.

The firm contract is for 10 months, scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2022. The deal also comes with up to four months of options.

According to Prosafe, the value of the contract firm duration is $35.5m, which could potentially reach $49.3m if all options are exercised.

Safe Zephyrus was most recently on contract with Shell, supporting the Shearwater production hub in the UK North Sea.

