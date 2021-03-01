EuropeOffshore

Prosafe awarded contract by CNOOC

Jason Jiang March 1, 2021
Accommodation vessel operator Prosafe has secured a contract from CNOOC Petroleum Europe for the charter of its Safe Boreas vessel to provide gangway connected operations supporting the Buzzard platform complex in the UK sector of the North Sea. 

The firm duration of the contract is 100 days with three 30-day options, commencing from mid-April. The total value of the contract is about $8.5m.

“The Safe Boreas will strive to offer CNOOC the highest level of service. The Safe Boreas has operated extensively in the UKCS and will provide the safest working environment,” said Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.

