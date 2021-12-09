EuropeOffshore

Prosafe awarded contract extension in Trinidad and Tobago

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 9, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Prosafe

Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has secured a contract extension for its 2005-built semisub floatel Safe Concordia for operations in Trinidad and Tobago.

The firm charter period has been extended and takes the firm operational period through to the end-January 2022. The total value of the contract extensions is said to be around $6m.

Prosafe won the initial contract from an unnamed client in January. The contract was scheduled for the second quarter of 2021. Safe Concordia previously operated for Equinor, Pemex, Chevron and Pertobras.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 9, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button