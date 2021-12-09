Prosafe awarded contract extension in Trinidad and Tobago

Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has secured a contract extension for its 2005-built semisub floatel Safe Concordia for operations in Trinidad and Tobago.

The firm charter period has been extended and takes the firm operational period through to the end-January 2022. The total value of the contract extensions is said to be around $6m.

Prosafe won the initial contract from an unnamed client in January. The contract was scheduled for the second quarter of 2021. Safe Concordia previously operated for Equinor, Pemex, Chevron and Pertobras.