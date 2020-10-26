EuropeOffshore

Prosafe awarded Ekofisk contract by ConocoPhillips

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 27, 2020
Offshore accomodation specialist Prosafe has been awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia to provide accommodation support on the Ekofisk field as part of the tie-in of the Tommeliten Alpha field development.

The contract commences in the second quarter of 2022, and will utilise either the Safe Boreas or Safe Zephyrus. The firm duration is 90 days, and worth $13.6m, with an extension option available for up to 60 days.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, commented: “Prosafe is pleased to have been awarded a contract in 2022 for operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

The contract is subject to approvals for Tommeliten Alpha, a discovery around 25km southwest of the Ekofisk field.

