Offshore accomodation vessel specialist Prosafe has been awarded a contract for 2005-built Safe Concordia to provide accommodation and construction support in Trinidad and Tobago.

The contract, with an unnamed client, is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021. The company’s site indicates a contract length of a little over three months.

Safe Concordia was most recently on contract with Equinor in Brazil during the first half of 2020.

Prosafe owns a fleet of ten vessels.