Prosafe awarded UK North Sea flotel contract

Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has secured a charter deal with a UK client for the 2015-built semisub flotel Safe Boreas .

The vessel has been booked to provide gangway-connected operations to support a platform shutdown in the UK North Sea, starting in September 2022.

The charter, worth $3.7m, will keep the unit utilised for a firm duration of 21 days with up to 30 days of options.

“The Safe Boreas is presently operational in the Norwegian sector and this contract will provide supplemental utilisation in 2022. Furthermore, this commitment from the client demonstrates the flexibility and value offered by the Safe Boreas for a relatively short duration workscope,” remarked Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of the Oslo-listed firm, which owns and operates six accommodation vessels and one tender support vessel that can also operate as a flotel.