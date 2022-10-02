Prosafe bags UK North Sea flotel extension

Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has secured a contract extension for its 2015-built Safe Boreas in the North Sea.

The Oslo-listed owner and operator of semisub flotel units said its unnamed client had exercised the first of two 15-day options, with the vessel chartered to provide gangway-connected operations to support a platform shutdown.

The charter, worth $3.7m, started in September for a firm duration of 21 days. The option exercised is said to be worth around $2.1m.

According to Marine Traffic data, the flotel is currently adjacent to the Repsol Sinopec Resources-operated Piper Bravo platform.

Another Prosafe’s flotel was recently extended in the UK North Sea. BP has exercised an option to charter the 2015-built Safe Zephyrus through December 21, 2022, to continue providing gangway-connected operations supporting the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility.

The value of the one-month extension is around $3.5m and BP has three months of options remaining under the contract.