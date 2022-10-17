Prosafe emerges as frontrunner for Petrobras $73m flotel contract

Offshore accommodation vessel owner Prosafe said it has submitted the most competitive offer in a bidding process for a 650-day firm period contract by Petrobras.

The contract, worth $73m, equivalent to $112,500 per day, is subject to a formal clarification process during which Petrobras is under no formal obligation to conclude a contract and other bidders may appeal, Prosafe said in an Oslo Stock Exchange filing.

A 2015-built semisub Safe Zephyrus has been earmarked for the job if the contract goes through.

The unit has been operating for BP at ETAP in the UK North Sea since January on a 10-month contract with up to four months of options. On September 22 the operator exercised the first of four one-month options, taking the firm period through December 21.

Last week, Prosafe reported the highest third-quarter utilisation since 2016, with five out of seven vessels in full operation. The company has two flotels working for Petrobras on long-term contracts: the Safe Eurus and Safe Notos.