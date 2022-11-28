Prosafe firms up Petrobras flotel deal

Offshore accommodation vessel owner Prosafe has officially won a bid for a 650-day firm period contract with Petrobras after submitting the most competitive offer in October.

The contract, worth $73m, equivalent to $112,500 per day, is expected to be signed before year-end and should utilise the 2015-built semisub Safe Zephyrus .

The unit has been operating for BP at ETAP in the UK North Sea since January on a 10-month contract with up to four months of options. The contract runs until December 21, after which preparations and mobilisation for the contract with Petrobras will begin.

In May, the 2019-built flotel Safe Eurus was awarded a four-year contract with Petrobras with a planned start-up in the first quarter of 2023, while the 2016-built Safe Notos commenced a new four-year contract with Petrobras in July, in direct continuation of the previous contract.