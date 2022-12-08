Prosafe inks flotel deal with Petrobras

Oslo-listed accommodation vessel owner Prosafe has officially signed a contract with Brazil’s Petrobras for the 2015-built semisub Safe Zephyrus .

The contract worth around $73m or 112,500 per day starts on May 1, 2023 and has a firm period commitment of 650 days.

The vessel will commence mobilisation for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil after the conclusion of its current contract with BP at ETAP in the UK North Sea in mid-December 2022.

Following this award, Prosafe will have three flotels operating for Petrobras offshore Brazil. In May, the 2019-built Safe Eurus was awarded a four-year contract with a planned start-up in the first quarter of 2023, while the 2016-built Safe Notos commenced a new four-year contract in July, in direct continuation of the previous contract.