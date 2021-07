Semi-submersible accommodation vessel owner Prosafe has announced that CNOOC Petroleum Europe has exercised two of its three 30-day options to extend the contract for Safe Boreas .

The vessel is operating at the Buzzard platform complex in the UK sector of the North Sea, with the optionss running through until the end of September 2021.

Prosafe currently owns and operates six accommodation vessels and one tender support vessel that can also operate as an accommodation vessel.