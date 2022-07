Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has secured a contract extension with BP for flotel Safe Concordia in Trinidad and Tobago.

The 2005-built semisub has been providing gangway-connected operations at the Cassia C platform offshore Trinidad, and the new deal will see it utilised through September 2022.

The flotel was earlier booked for around 160 days in a deal worth $19.4m. The contract extension will add the Oslo-listed Prosafe an additional $3.5m.