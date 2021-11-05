Prosafe secures new extension with Petrobras

Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has been awarded a contract extension by Petrobras for the 2016-built semisub floatel Safe Notos for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The initial three-year and 222-day firm period was due to complete in July 2020, but had previously been extended through to mid-November 2021, and the latest extension will take the firm operational period through to mid-July 2022.

The Oslo-listed firm said the contract extension is worth approximately $16.2m. Last month, it also secured a contract with TotalEnergies UK for the 1982-built floatel Safe Caledonia.

Prosafe currently owns and operates six semisub accommodation, safety and support vessels and one tender support vessel.