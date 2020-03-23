Prosafe to claim full contract value as mobilisation of vessel halted by EnQuest

Prosafe to claim full contract value as mobilisation of vessel halted by EnQuest

March 24th, 2020 Uncategorized 0 comments

Semi-submersible accommodation Prosafe says it will claim the full contract value of $2m from EnQuest after it was instructed not to mobilise one of its vessels for a 21 day contract.

Safe Zephyrus was preparing to mobilise from Averøy, Norway to support EnQuest’s Thistle project for a 21-day firm period, but was instructed by last Friday not to mobilise the vessel.

EnQuest had earlier made a decision not to re-start production at the field. In a statement, the company said: “The Group has reviewed each of its assets and related spending plans in light of the current lower oil price environment. EnQuest’s updated working assumption is not to re-start production at the Heather and Thistle/Deveron fields”.

In an update on other vessels, Prosafe revealed that Safe Concordia was on location and dayrate, although client personnel have been demobilsed, while Safe Notos and Safe Eurus have both been disconnected and personnel demobilised with the vessels on 95% standby rates.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.