Prosafe to claim full contract value as mobilisation of vessel halted by EnQuest

Semi-submersible accommodation Prosafe says it will claim the full contract value of $2m from EnQuest after it was instructed not to mobilise one of its vessels for a 21 day contract.

Safe Zephyrus was preparing to mobilise from Averøy, Norway to support EnQuest’s Thistle project for a 21-day firm period, but was instructed by last Friday not to mobilise the vessel.

EnQuest had earlier made a decision not to re-start production at the field. In a statement, the company said: “The Group has reviewed each of its assets and related spending plans in light of the current lower oil price environment. EnQuest’s updated working assumption is not to re-start production at the Heather and Thistle/Deveron fields”.

In an update on other vessels, Prosafe revealed that Safe Concordia was on location and dayrate, although client personnel have been demobilsed, while Safe Notos and Safe Eurus have both been disconnected and personnel demobilised with the vessels on 95% standby rates.